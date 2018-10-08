All Baramulla polling stations ‘sensitive’

Noor ul HaqBaramulla, Oct 07:
Day ahead on the first phase of civic polls in the Jammu Kashmir, district authorities in Baramulla said all the arrangements had been finalized to ensure free and fair Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls in the district where all the polling booths had been declared “sensitive”.
In the first phase of civil polls, Baramulla Municipal Council is going for polls on October 8, which would be followed by elections in Uri, Watergam, Sopore and Kunzar.
Addressing a news conference, District Election Officer (DEO) Baramulla, Nasir Ahmad Naqash Sunday said all the arrangements have been put in place for the first phase of polls in Baramulla.
“We have made adequate security and other arrangements for the candidates as well as for the voters. To conduct smooth and fair polls, a 24x7 control room has been established at DC Office Baramulla and phone numbers have been issued so that people can freely contact the officials in case of any grievances,” Naqash said.
He said ULB polls would be conducted in four phases in the district, with Baramulla going for the polls on Monday.
Officials said that the nomination papers for 21 wards in Municipal Council Baramulla had been filed by 40 candidates of BJP, independents and Congress.
At least 12 women candidates are also in the fray.
Naqash said in 21 wards of Baramulla Municipal Council, 15 wards were going to vote on Monday.
“Candidates from 6 wards were elected unopposed. The elections in 15 wards will be held on Monday and additional security arrangements have been made in the entire municipal council,” he said.
Naqash said all the election booths in Baramulla had been declared “sensitive”.
He said some 35,000 voters were going to exercise their franchise in the first phase of polls.
Naqash said a total of 35 polling stations had been set for the voters to exercise their franchise across Baramulla Municipal Council at 16 different locations in the town.
“For smooth polls, few polling stations have been amalgamated and information has been shared with the voters,” he said.
The DEO Baramulla appealed the voters to participate in the civic polls with enthusiasm saying that the local representative would work for the development of the wards.