All attempts being made to trace missing Kashmiri student: Odisha CM

PTIBhubaneswar:
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has assured his Jammu and Kashmir counterpart Mehbooba Mufti that all attempts are being made to trace the missing
student who hails from that state.
"Our government is doing everything to trace Suhail. State police and investigative agencies are on the job and all efforts are being made to trace out the student," Patnaik said in a tweet reply to the Jammu and Kashmir chief minister.
Patnaik's reply came after Mehboob Mufti in a twitter post tagging the CMO Odisha said, "Concerning reports coming in about a Kashmiri student, Suhail Aijaz of Kupwara being
kidnapped in Odisha. I request the authorities to investigate & take swift action."
Mufti tweeted yesterday after a suspected Maoist poster was recovered from Bhubaneswar claiming that the Kashmiri youth, a student of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, has been abducted.
The alleged Maoist poster was put up near Baramunda bus stand in Bhubaneswar claiming that Suhail has been kidnapped by them.
In the poster, the left wing extremists have threatened to kill Suhail if their leader Sabyasachi Panda, who is currently in jail, is not released within seven days.
Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Satyabrata Bhoi has said that the police are investigating the authenticity of the poster.
Suhail Aijaz, a native of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir and a second year MBBS student at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar has been missing since February 9.
The police of three states - Odisha, West Bengal and J&K have so far not been able to trace the missing MBBS student.
