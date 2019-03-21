About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 21, 2019 | Press Trust of India

All 50 victims of Christchurch attack identified: police

New Zealand police on Thursday said that all 50 victims of last week's terror attack in Christchurch had now been identified, allowing burials to take place.

"I can say that as of a few minutes ago the identification process and to all 50 victims has been completed and all of the next of kin have been advised," said commissioner Mike Bush. "That is a landmark for this process.

 

