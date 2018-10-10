‘All 270 polling booths in Kashmir hypertensive’

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Oct 09:
The state election commission has designated all 270 polling booths in Kashmir division as ‘hypersensitive’ for second phase of local body polls.
Srinagar district, which has 19 wards and 212 polling stations, would witness polling on Wednesday.
Among these wards areas including Batamaloo, Parimpora, Safakadal, Eidgah and Qamarwari are said to be as sensitive and security has been tightened across polling stations in these areas.
“Almost all the poll-bound areas in Srinagar and some in south Kashmir fall under hypersensitive zones, so more deployment has been put in place for smooth conduct of the polls,” official in the state election commission said.
In Srinagar, areas like Solina, Alochibagh, SD Colony Batmaloo, Ziarat Batmaloo,Shaheed Gunj, Karan Nagar, Chattabal, Qamarwari, Bemina East, Bemina West, Nund Resh Colony, Parimpora, Zainakote, Lawaypora, Mujgund, Tankipora, Habba Kadal, Barbarshah, Fateh Kadal, Munawarabad are going to polls on Wednesday.
The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), J&K, Shaleen Kabra said that in the 2nd phase of Municipal Polls-2018, voting would take place at 544 polling stations across the state.
He said 270 polling stations have been designated for voting in Kashmir Division and 274 in Jammu Division.
The CEO said 1029 candidates are in the fray for 263 Municipal Wards including 49 in Kashmir and 214 in Jammu, going to polls in Phase-II.
He said 881 candidates are in the fray in Jammu division and 148 in Kashmir division for Phase-II.
As per an official, 1,198 nominations were earlier received for these wards, which reduced to 1,095 contestants after scrutiny by the authorities and withdrawal by candidates.
Out of 1,095 candidate, 65 have been declared as winning candidates, including 61 from Kashmir.
No polling will take place in 70 wards in areas including south Kashmir’s Frisal municipal committee and Beerwah municipal committee, where no nomination have been filed in 13 wards each.
Kabra further said control rooms have been established in all the Municipal Bodies across the state to respond promptly to any complaints of violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) as also to disseminate information to the public.
He said adequate security arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of polling across the State.