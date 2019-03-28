All 14 nominations accepted for Udhampur PC

March 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The scrutiny of nomination papers filed for the election of Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency was held here today by the Returning Officer, Vikas Kundal who joined here on Wednesday as Deputy Commissioner.

As per an official, Election Observers for the constituency, Kanti Lal, Uma Kant Uao, ARO, Babu Ram and representatives of various candidates besides few candidates were also present on the occasion.

After the scrutiny all candidates who have filed their nominations for Udhampur Parliamentary Constituency were found valid.

The nomination papers of Tilak Raj Bhagat of Bhujan Samaj Party, Dr. Jitendra Singh of Bhartiya Janata Party, Vikramaditya Singh of Indian National Congress, Harsh Dev Singh of JKNPP, Lal Singh of Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan, Mohammad Ayub of Navrang Congress Party, Meenakshi of Shiv Sena and Bansi Lal, Prem Nath, Rakesh Mudgal, Shaber Ahmad, Garib Singh, Firdous Ahmed, Martand Singh all independents were accepted.

The last date of withdrawal of candidature is March 29 up to 3 PM.

The polling will be held on April 18, 2019. The voting hours have been fixed from 7AM to 6 PM, the official added.