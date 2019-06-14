Alkhuddam allotted 150 seats

June 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Alkhuddam Hajj & Umrah Services proudly announced that the Company has been accorded Star 1 category status and allotted Haj Quota of 150 seats for Haj 2019 which include 36 seats under additional quota to be charged at par with Haj Committee of India rates and facilities at par with Haj Committee.

It said booking for Haj 2019 is in the progress under the Platinum Non-Shifting Package, Golden Shifting Package, Silver Shifting Package and Bronze Shifting Package.

“Seats are confirmed on first come first confirmed basis, subject to availability.”

It said applications under the additional quota are invited from the interested aspirants, which should reach the office of Alkhuddam Hajj & Umrah Services along with the original machine readable passports valid till January 2020 by or before 14th, June-2019 till 6:00 pm. Those who have applied for additional quota already need not apply again.”

It further said the seats under additional quota shall be confirmed through draw of lots to be held at 7 Cs Café Fine Dine, Sangarmal City Centre, and M.A. Road Srinagar-190001 on 15th June 2019 at 10:30 am.

Interested aspirants have been asked to remain present during draw of lots. Five percent of the total cost of package shall be charged as Service Tax under GST.