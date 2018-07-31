Aligning with BJP was like drinking poison: Mehbooba

• Modi Govt lacks interest to end bloodshed in Kashmir
• Did not discriminate with any region of the State
SYED AMJAD SHAHJammu, July 30:
Former Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Monday said aligning with rightwing BJP was like drinking poison and launched a scathing attack on BJP-led government in Delhi saying the Modi government lacks interest in holding talks for ending bloodshed in Kashmir.
Addressing party legislators, leaders and workers on PDP’s 19th foundation day, here, Mehbooba expressed her resentment with Modi government for not holding talks with Pakistan so that peace could have been established in Kashmir.
“My government made all possible efforts to restore peace in Kashmir. We had formed government with BJP in the larger interests of the State. When PM Modi came to Kashmir, I told him that even if we construct golden roads and develop infrastructure, all fails when someone gets killed in Kashmir,” she said.
“We have to stop bloodshed. Even as Kashmir faced troubling situation during our regime, we did developmental works. However, development holds no value when people get killed in encounters,” she said.
Mehbooba claimed that as CM she had to fight with Modi government for implementation of Agenda of Alliance (AoA) framed by PDP and BJP for running coalition government in the State.
“Our focus was peace and development,” Mehbooba said.
The rally witnessed tense moments when Mehbooba, apparently feeling uncomfortable, stopped her speech midway and sat back on her chair.
She, however, resumed her address shortly from the chair itself, explaining that she "felt uncomfortable" due to the hot and humid weather conditions.
The PDP president said they formed government twice with BJP only because of late Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, who had aligned with the rightwing party for ushering peace and development in the State.
“When he (Mufti Sayeed) left Congress and formed PDP, situation on borders or within State was not good. We formed PDP with a motive to bring out Kashmir from the trouble,” she said.
Mehbooba said the Modi government did not show any interest in holding talks with Pakistan. “The former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee had walked extra mile on Kashmir. He went to Pakistan and held talks with Pakistan government. The talks not only restored peace on borders but militancy graph also declined in Kashmir. That period is remembered as golden times of late Mufti Sayeed’s rule”.
She claimed that she argued with Mufti Sayeed against forging alliance with BJP. “However, he told me there was no other option but to align with BJP for the larger interests of the people”.
“We joined hands with BJP because of experience with Vajpayee. Mufti Sahib was against keeping Jammuities away from the government because the region had given 25 seats to BJP,” she said.
According to Mehbooba, to form government with rightwing BJP was the toughest decision.
“It was like drinking poison. People became angry with our decision,” she said.
Mehbooba said as Kashmir situation became worse, the Rasana incident took place.
“Those who want to turn horrific rape-and-murder case of minor into ‘communal’ should remember that Dogra pride is not in shielding the accused in rape and murder case. Instead the Dogras pride is in protecting the victims,” she said.
She cited example of a Maharaja, who had come to the State and had taunted at a woman citizen of the state, which was objected by Dogra Maharaja.
“And this is the spirit of Dogras and not what Choudhary Lal Singh is trying to portray by defending rape and murder accused,” she said adding, “Those cannot be Dogras who defend rape and murder accused by holding national flag. The rapist has no religion. Rapist is only rapist.”
Supporting the Ramadan ceasefire, Mehbooba said, “After my efforts, a month long Ramadan ceasefire was announced. It had good impact on Kashmir situation. The talks offer was also made. After these initiatives, situation seemed to be limping towards normalcy in Valley”.
She said Mufti Sayeed faced public anger in Kashmir for ten months when he was the Chief Minister.
“I faced it for two years only with a hope that we will be able to bring out Kashmir out of trouble. I gave equal funds to all areas including Leh, Kathua, Doda, Kishtwar, Kupwara, Rajouri or Poonch. I never discriminated with any region or area. How can we do discriminate with Jammu as Mufti Sayeed was elected as representative from RS Pura,” she said.
The BJP had pulled out from the PDP-led government on June 19, claiming that they took the decision due to the discrimination against the Jammu and Ladakh regions and deteriorating security situation in the Valley.
The PDP president said she did whatever was possible for her but made no compromise.
“I never considered Jammu and Kashmir as different entities and distributed funds, colleges and jobs in police and other government departments equally without any corruption. I made no compromise,” added Mehbooba.