Aligarh Muslim files FIR for getting thrashed for reciting Ram Charitra Manas

July 05, 2019 | Agencies

A Muslim man Dilsher,(55), of Aligarh city has registered an FIR with the police after he was allegedly beaten up for reciting Ram Charitra Manas in his house in Mahfooj Nagar locality under Dehli gate police station.



Police on Friday said the FIR was registered on Thursday by one who has alleged that his neighbours along with the others barged into his house and beat him up for reciting Ram Charitra Manas.



They also broke his harmonium and took away the Ram Charitra Manas.