Alif the Cafe opens in city

June 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

From French fries, grills, barbecues to Pizzas, the restaurant offers lip-smacking delicacies for food buffs

Alif the Café, a new restaurant - has opened here at Sathu Barbarshah, main road in Srinagar offering varieties of mouthwatering delicacies for the food lovers.

MLA Hazbakadal Shamamia Firdous inaugurated The Cafe. Director Industries Mahmood A Shah, SSP Traffic Muzafar Shah, ADC Budgam Waseem Raja, Mir Hussain, SP North Srinagar Sajad Ahmad, DSP Zuhaib Raja, SHO Khanyar Parveez Ahmad, ADTOI Chapter Chairman Hamid Narwari, IATO Chapter Chairman Haji Khaliq Wangnoo, Chairman TAAI JK Chapter Zahoor Qari, President TASK Mir Anwar, President TAAK Ashfaq Siddiq Dug besides the heads of various travel and hotel associations were present at the inaugural ceremony.

The restaurant is a perfect joint for food lovers who can enjoy the special preparations by experienced chefs.

The fish fingers, chicken nuggets, chicken lollipop, french fries are among the delectable sides, classic chicken cheeseburger, hamburger, Alif special burger, grill-smoked chicken sandwich, chicken shawarma wrap, Moroccan Harissa Paneer wrap, Arabic Susuk wrap, besides Al Funghi Pizza, Shwarma chicken pizza are among the special menu items offered to you at reasonable rates.

The restaurant is just over one kilometer away from the city centre Lal Chowk and Dal Lake making it an ideal and convenient location for the food lovers to turn up for the lip-smacking food.

The restaurant also offers free delivery within three kilometers. The restaurant has been opened by the seasoned businessmen in the travel industry.

Athar Yameen and Irfan Hussain conjured up the idea of opening a next level restaurant within the city which has beautifully designed interiors making it a must visit food joint.