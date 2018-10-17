Alienation of Kashmiris from India is complete: JRL

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 16:
On the culmination of last phase of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik Tuesday said by Government of India’s own admission that “95 percent rejection of these elections is a clear indication that alienation of people of Kashmir from India is complete.”
In a joint statement, the three leaders commended people for political maturity and commitment to cause of “self-determination” shown by them in a comprehensive boycott of this “election drama".
“By rejecting these polls, people of Kashmir have sent a clear message to India. If Government of India (GoI) always projected to people in India and the outside world a good percentage of participation of Kashmiri people in the elections as an endorsement of India’s rule, by the same yardstick it should now accept peoples’ near total boycott as a referendum against it,” they said.
The leaders alleged that the coercive and harassing exercise of elections, where candidates, polling areas and even polling stations were not disclosed by the ruling authorities to help BJP in its electoral prospects in India next year and to thrust the party on people of Kashmir.
They reiterated that J&K is a dispute and its people are asking for resolution of the long pending Kashmir dispute.
“People are not interested in selection or election and no election can ever be a substitute for right to self determination. GoI should accept this fact and work towards the resolution of the conflict as per the democratic principle of peoples’ aspirations and will,” they said.
They also expressed serious concern over sedition charges levelled against three Kashmiri students in Aligarh Muslim University over planning Nimaz-e –Jinaza prayers for Hizb militant commander Manan Wani .