Ali takes over as Chairman, Deva as Hony Sec

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 18:
The 53rd Annual General Meeting of The Institution of Engineers (IEI) (India), Jammu & Kashmir State Centre was held at Srinagar on Thursday. FIE, Director Disaster Management Er. Aamir Ali took over as the Chairman from Er Mohammed Ashraf Fazili and Er. M. Aaquib Sultana Waheed Deva, MIE, Executive Engineer PDD, took over as Honorary Secretary from Er Reyaz Ahmed Khan, for the Session 2018-2020.
The official spokesperson said the new Executive Committee of the IEI includes Er. Mohammad Ashraf Fazili (Immediate Past Chairman), Er. Reyaz Ahmad Khan (Immediate Past Secretary), Er. Mohammad Amin Kak Former Chief Engineer, Dr. Raof Ahmad Khan, Principal Government College of Engineering & Technology, Er. Ajaz Ahmad Mir, Associate Professor National Institute of Technology Srinagar, Dr. Tanveer Rasool, Assistant Professor National Institute of Technology Srinagar, Er. Firdous Ahad Bhat, President J&K Mechanical Engineers Graduate Association, Er. Rayees Nabi Naqshbandi Assistant Engineer Civil, Er. Imran Ahmad Wani Junior Engineer Civil, Er. Waseem Ahmad Laway Junior Engineer Civil.
Earlier the outgoing Chairman Er Mohammed Ashraf Fazili and outgoing Secretary Reyaz Ahmed Khan presented the Annual Report, which was deliberated upon by the Members, who included Er Peerzada Mumtaz Ahmed, Former Managing Director J&K PDC, Er. Bilal Ahmed Bhat, Director, Industries Department Kashmir, Er Farooq Ahmed Wani, Former Chief Engineer, Er Iftikhar Ahmed Hakeem, Director P&C JTFRP, Er SM Hussain Retired Chief Engineer and other members. The meeting was chaired by senior member Er SM Akhter. Awards of Honour were given to Dr AR Chisti, former Principal REC (NIT) Srinagar and Er SM Akhtar, former Chief Engineer, for their outstanding contributions towards the Institution of Engineers.