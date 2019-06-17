Alert sounded after likelihood of Lethpora like attack

June 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The state has been put on high alert after Pakistan reportedly shared with India intelligence inputs on a possible militant attack in Awantipora, Pulwama district.

The warning, which was shared before the SCO summit in Bishkek, has also been shared with the United States. Following this all the security agencies have been put on a high alert.

The input warns against a possible attack by the militants using an improvised explosive device (IED) mounted on a vehicle in Awantipora town of Pulwama. The state police have raised the vigil on the highway in particular.

Sources however said that the input on the possible attack in Pulwama was “generic in nature and no specifics have been shared by Pakistan.”

Top sources said that Pakistan has just informed about the probable militant attack. They said that this has been done to avoid any sort of blame, retaliation by India or international pressure on acting against militants.

According to the reports, the attack in Pulwama district has been planned to avenge the recent killing of militant commander, Zakir Musa. He was killed in an encounter with government forces in Tral in Pulwama on May 24. A close associate of Burhan Wani, he was the commander of al Qaeda linked Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind.

About the possible militant attack in Pulwama, the official said that Pakistan shared the input with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. The same input was shared with the United States, which also informed India.

The alert came months after the February 14 militant attack in which 40 government force personnel were killed after an explosives-laden SUV rammed into a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) convoy in Pulwama.

Recently, five CRPF troopers and one militant were killed a gunfight in Anantnag district.

Police sources said that three masked militants came out of a car at KP Road in Anantnag town and opened fire on a security party on Wednesday afternoon. Earlier, the sources had said that only two militants were involved in the attack.