Alcohol a major social evil: KEA

Srinagar:
Kashmir Economic Alliance today said that the sale and consumption of alcohol in Jammu and Kashmir is on the rise which has affected the health of the people.
Calling for complete prohibition on liquor trade in JK, Co-Chairman KEA Farooq Ahmed Dar in a statement said that alcohol has not only destroyed individuals and families but has spoiled the entire society.
He said that the increase in sale and consumption of alcohol in the valley is alarming. It is shocking to see drunkards breaking public order and they have become nuisance to the society.
“Young persons who are vulnerable because of age and proclivity towards intoxication have become victims of this menace due to its free availability”, He said
He said Alcohol is banned in many states like Gujarat, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Manipur as States are constitutionally bound to prohibit liquor.
“Bihar government has banned alcohol sale and is bringing a bill to provide death penalty to those involved in illicit liquor trade. If alcohol is banned in Bihar and many other states, why not in JK?” Dar questioned. “States shall endeavor to bring about prohibition of the use and trade of alcohol” reads article 47, of constitution of India. As per the section 24, of the constitution of JK, it is the duty of the state to improve public health and the state shall make every effort to safeguard and promote health of the people which further imposes obligation to state of JK to curb sale and consumption of liquor. He said Alcohol in the valley is an organized crime and a well planned conspiracy to undermine public morals. This criminal activity is designed to engage people and erode the social and cultural ethos of the valley.