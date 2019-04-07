Alasteng transmission line down; misses 5th deadline

April 07, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Continuous rain, snow followed by Pulwama attack hampered work: PDD

The much-hyped Alasteng transmission line that was supposed to overcome the power deficit in Kashmir region has missed its fifth deadline in a row—leaving the Power Development Department (PDD) red faced.

After missing four deadlines in the past—the project was to be completed by the end of February this year, but the main 220 KV Zainakote-Alistang transmission line is still incomplete.

Sources said due to the inclement weather in winter season, the PDD did little work to complete the assignment on time.

“Almost no work was done during winter months. The PDD has only started the work last month (March),” they said. “No new deadline has been set to complete the project.”

Alasteng transmission line would generate additional 300 MWs of electricity to overcome the power deficit in the Valley.

The grid station is being constructed at the cost of around Rs 109 crores. So far about Rs 81 crore has been spent on its construction. The Valley faces a peak deficit of 800 MWs of electricity during winter months.

According to PDD, the peak requirement jumps to 2100 MWs in the winter and only 1300 MWs of electricity is available for distribution.

Even though, against the requirement of 2100 MWs of electricity in winter, the current powers demand in the valley is only 1600 MWs. However, there is no addition in the receiving capacity of electricity, which remains static at 1300 MWs.

A PDD official said they were hoping that completion of Alasteng grid station would provide a breathing space for the department, which always come under criticism during winter.

Talking to Rising Kashmir, Chief Engineer, System and Operation Wing Kashmir, Javed Yousuf Dar said continuous rain and snow in winter followed by a Pulwama attack in February hampered the work on Zainakote-Alistang transmission line.

“The inclement weather didn’t allow much work in winter, moreover after the Pulwama attack, most of the outside labourers left the valley, thus hampering the work,” Dar said.

However, Dar said the project would be completed before the next winter season.

“We have not set any new deadline as the work has started in full-swing. I hope by July this year, we will able to complete the project,” he said.

Dar said the PDD is also pushing to complete the Delina project before the next winter season so to get extra 320 MWs to meet the required demand in harsh cold months.

On November 30, Advisor to Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma had directed the PDD officials to ensure completion of vital Alasteng Grid Station on priority to strengthen the power scenario in the Valley.

However, if the project is not completed in coming months, the valley might face few hours of power curtailment during summer season as well.