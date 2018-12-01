About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Alasteng Grid Station to be commissioned by Dec 31: Govt

Rising Kashmir News

Ganderbal, Nov 30:

Advisor to Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma Friday directed the PDD officials to ensure completion of vital Alasteng Grid Station by December ending this year which would go a long way in strengthening the power scenario in the Valley.
The Advisor issued these instructions during his visit to the under-construction grid station here at Ganderbal to review the status of ongoing work.
The Grid station is being constructed at the cost of around Rs 109 crore and so far around Rs 81 crore has been spent on its construction.
The Advisor directed the officials to complete the remaining work within the stipulated timeframe so that people in the State could benefit from it.
During the visit, the Advisor also reviewed the progress of 220 KV Zainakote-Alasteng transmission line. He was informed that section-1 of the transmission line would be completed by February 2019. The estimated cost of the entire line is Rs 125 crore.
Commissioner Secretary PDD Hirdesh Kumar, Development Commissioner Power, Chief Engineer EM&RE, Chief Engineer S&O, and Chief Engineer Projects along with other concerned officers were accompanying the Advisor.

 

