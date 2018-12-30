Alasteng grid station: Advisor Sharma reviews preparedness ahead of commissioning

Srinagar:
Advisor to Governor, Kewal Kumar Sharma on Saturday reviewed preparedness ahead of the commissioning of Alasteng Grid Station and Srinagar-Leh Transmission Line.
The Advisor also discussed the power being supplied to the consumers and the improvements expected after the commissioning of the Grid Station.
He also discussed the test charging of Alasteng Grid Station and directed the concerned officials to do it by first week of January.
The Advisor was briefed that the 220 KV line connecting 220/132/33 KV Alasteng Grid Station will be commissioned by January ending. The Transmission Line is being constructed by M/S Engineers and Construction Industries (ECI) Hyderabad on turnkey basis.
The Advisor Sharma reprimanded the contractor agency for its failure to complete the line in time and directed the Chief Engineer Systems and Operations to initiate action in the matter.
He said the Governor is highly concerned about the power scenario in Kashmir and has directed to improve the infrastructure immediately to save the consumers from inconvenience.
The meeting was attended by Secretary to Government Power Development Department Hirdesh Kumar, Chief Engineer PDD Hashmat Qazi, Chief Engineer S&O Wing Javaid Yousuf Dar and Chief Engineer Generation Fayaz Ahmad Beig and Superintending Engineers, Executive Engineers besides other department officials.
The Advisor along with other officers later visited Grid Station Zainakote - a vital installation for supplying power to major portion of district Srinagar.
He discussed the impediments being faced in the construction of line connecting Alasteng Grid Station in Dharmuna and Soibug areas, with District Development Commissioner Budgam and directed her to hasten the process and ensure prompt removal of bottlenecks, if any, to facilitate its commissioning at the earliest.
Sharma was informed that the Zainakote Grid Station is connected with Sterlite Grid Station Tangmarg which gets power from Samba through 400 KV Samba-Amargarh transmission line - commissioned earlier this year.
The Advisor later visited Dal Dwellers Colony at Rakh Arath. He was briefed by the DC Budgam about the rehabilitation of Dal dwellers.