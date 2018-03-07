Alam’s prolonged detention challenged in HC

Petition demands Alam’s release, monetary compensation to him for facing harassment
Insha LatiefSrinagar:
A petition was filed in High Court challenging the prolonged detention of senior separatist leader and Muslim League chairman Masarat Alam Bhat.
The petition was filed in division bench of High Court comprising Chief Justice Badar Durrez Ahmed and Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey by uncle of Alam, Farooq Ahmed Bhat through his counsel.
In the petition, Farooq has stated that his nephew has been under prolonged detention of notorious Public Safety Act (PSA), which has badly affected his rights as a human being.
“The detention he is serving is illegal and at the same time, the rights which are guaranteed to him as a detainee are not served properly,” read the petition.
It further states that there is a well settled law that the victims of illegal detention are liable for monetary compensation as has been held by Supreme Court in case of Rudal Shah vs state of Bihar (1983) 4 SCC 141.
The petition prayed that the court should pass a direction or quash the order of detention dated November 15, 2017 against Alam as the grounds of detention have been kept same as it was in earlier detentions.
It was also prayed that Alam be released forthwith.
The petition further prayed that direction be issued to the State government not to detain Alam on repeated grounds, which they have been doing over and over again.
“Also contempt proceedings be initiated against the authorities for wilfully disobeying the earlier court orders,” the petition stated and demanded that monetary compensation be paid to Alam for the mental harassment and injury suffered by him.
Alam is currently lodged in Kotbalwal Jail, Jammu under 36th Public Safety Act.
