Alam shifted back to Kot Bhalwal Jail

Srinagar:
The incarcerated chairman of Muslim League Jammu and Kashmir, Masarat Aalam Bhat was shifted back to Kot Bhalwal Jail Jammu on Tuesday.
League Chairman, Masrat Aalam was produced in Forest Court where after hearing the arguments; the judge fixed the next hearing of the said case on 2018 /11/20
After hearing, the Masrat was taken back to Kot Bhalwal Jail Jammu, League Spokesman Sajad Ayobi said. Ayobi said that State, Central Govt as well sets new policies and methods for his continued imprisonment under baseless cases, which is worst kind of human rights violation and is highly condemnable. “Government is deliberately doing it under a plan so that he is not released by the court,” He said, adding that the “prolonging the illegal detention of Masarrat showed their frustration. The policy adopted by the puppet government through which Masarat sahib is being moved from one police station to another cannot break his will and courage.”
He said “government instead of honouring court orders are ignoring all norms and rules, Alam is being subjected to political vendetta. Prolonging the illegal detention of Masarrat showed their frustration.”