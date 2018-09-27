Al Murad, Nowpora, Andergam FC marshal into semis

Syed RukayaKreeri:
The first ‘Shaheed Syed Shujaat Bukhari Memorial (SSSBM) Football League 7v7’ has entered into the last stage of qualifiers round and the last quarter final match will likely be played on Thursday between Kreeri Football Club and Wagoora Football Club at Government Higher Secondary School Ground Kreeri.
In the recent match played on Wednesday, Al Murad Sports Club Kreeri locked horns with Green Land.
From the initial stage, Al Murad dominated the game in both the halves and restricted opponent team from scoring any goal. Al Murad thrashed Green Land by 5-0 goals and the goal scorers were Tariq Ahmad with three goals and Imran khan with two goals respectively. With this win Al Murad Sports became the third team to storm into semi-final.
In another match played on Tuesday between Al Muqeet Kreeri and Nowpora FC in which Nowpora FC defeated Al Muqeet in penalty shootout by 03-02 and qualifies for the semis.
Meanwhile, Andergam FC became the first team to qualify for the semis after defeating Thindima FC by 4-2 goals in a high tempo game.
The ‘Shaheed Syed Shujaat Bukhari Memorial Football League’ is being organized in memory of Founder and Editor-in-Chief Rising Kashmir, Shaheed Dr. Syed Shujaat Bukhari, who was assassinated in a cold blooded murder outside his Srinagar office on 14th June 2018 by three motorcycle borne assailants.
The league is being organized by Al Murad Sports Club Kreeri, Baramulla with full support from local populace.