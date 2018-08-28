About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Shaheed Shujaat Bukhari Memorial Football League

Al Murad Kreeri defeats Batpora Football Club

Published at August 28, 2018 12:29 AM 0Comment(s)201views


Al Murad Kreeri defeats Batpora Football Club

Kreeri, August 27:

‘Shaheed Syed Shujaat Bukhari Memorial (SSSBM) Football League 7v7’ resumes after Eid-Ul-Azha on Saturday during which Al Murad Sports Club Kreeri locked horns with Batpora Football Club at Higher Secondary School Ground Kreeri.
From the start of the play, Al Murad dominated the game in both the halves and won the game by 3-0 goals. The scorers for Al Murad were Imran Khan who scored two goals while Ghulam Mohi-U-Din scored one goal to marshal their team towards satisfactory win. The league is being organized by Al Murad Sports Club Kreeri with full support from local populace.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top