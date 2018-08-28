Al Murad Kreeri defeats Batpora Football Club

Kreeri, August 27:
‘Shaheed Syed Shujaat Bukhari Memorial (SSSBM) Football League 7v7’ resumes after Eid-Ul-Azha on Saturday during which Al Murad Sports Club Kreeri locked horns with Batpora Football Club at Higher Secondary School Ground Kreeri.
From the start of the play, Al Murad dominated the game in both the halves and won the game by 3-0 goals. The scorers for Al Murad were Imran Khan who scored two goals while Ghulam Mohi-U-Din scored one goal to marshal their team towards satisfactory win. The league is being organized by Al Murad Sports Club Kreeri with full support from local populace.