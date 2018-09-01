Al Muqeet beats Eternal Hunters by solitary goal

Rising Kashmir NewsKreeri, August 31:
Eternal Hunters played against Al Muqeet Football Club on Friday in the ongoing “Shaheed Syed Shujaat Bukhari Memorial Football League 7v7” at Higher Secondary ground Kreeri.
The match was won by Al Muqeet FC by thrashing Eternal Hunters by1-0 goal. In 56th minute of the game, Tanveer Ahmad stealth opportunity to net the ball into opponents’ goalpost and became the lone scorer of the match.
The league is being organized by Al Murad Sports Club Kreeri of which the objective is to commemorate Founder and Editor-in-Chief Rising Kashmir, Shaheed Dr. Syed Shujaat Bukhari.
Almost 32 football teams and clubs of district Baramulla are participating in this league.