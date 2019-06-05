Al Khuddam in J&K gets highest Hajj quota this year

June 05, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Dedication and commitment behind the company’s success, Chairman

Al Khuddam Hajj and Umrah Service Company has become the first company to get highest Hajj quota in Jammu and Kashmir. It was revealed in an order released by Government of India on Tuesday.

The company has also qualified the criteria of having more than 5 crore turnover annually sanctioned by Ministry of India for getting 150 Hajj quota and it has got the ‘Category 1 Star in the state.

According to the notification released on Monday, the Al Khuddam can accommodate 150 pilgrims for annual Hajj pilgrimage along with 36 pilgrims of Hajj Committee of India. The 36 persons will be charged same as per government rate and no additional amount will be charged from these persons.

Chairman of the company, Shiekh Feroz Ahmad told The Rising Kashmir that it is the good news for them as they can provide service to 150 Hajj pilgrims.

“From the past 20 years, the company has worked with dedication and commitment. Getting highest quota means a lot for us and it speaks that the company has generated trust and hope among people,’ Sheikh said.

He said 36 persons who would be paying charges to government of India but they would be provided services from their company as it has been made mandatory.

“Earlier only few sections of people were affording private services for Hajj but now the time has changed now 36 members will be accommodated by private tour operators,” Shiekh said.

“Our company has got the trust among people and that is the only reason behind our success,” he said urging people to come forward and gain their trust.

Apart from providing Hajj services, the company is also providing Umrah services in the valley. As per the president, they have to provide services to hundreds of pilgrims each year.

In ‘Category 1’ two Hajj companies have been listed which can accommodate 106 pilgrims to annual Hajj every year include MS Universal Travel Corporation and Al Huda Travels.

Similarly in ‘Category 2’ which have been given 50 persons Hajj quota each in Jammu and Kashmir including Al Ghazali Tour and Travels, Labak Haj and Umrah Services, Behreen Travels Travels, MS Sahr tour and travels, Al Huda Haj and Umrah Services, Ghazi Tour and Travels and Rohani Tour and Travels.

A total of 807 applications from Haj Group Organisers (HGO) were received for Haj 2019 in the Ministry of Minority Affairs for registration under different categories (121 in Category-1". 198 in Category-1 and 488 in Category-2).

Later these applications were examined in the Ministry in terms of the provisions of the Policy for Haj Group Organisers for Haj 2019-23 and on the basis of the documents/ information submitted by the HGOS in their application and their subsequent clarifications.

As a result of the scrutiny process, 117 HGO’s were qualified for Category-1, 195 for Category-1 and 394 for Category-2. They have been also found eligible for registration for Haj 2019.