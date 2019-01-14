Al Badr pays tributes to Zeenat-ul-Islam, aide

Srinagar:
Al-Badr militant outfit has paid tributes to slain Al Badr Mujahideen divisional commander, Zeenat ul Islam and his associate, Shakeel Ahmad—who were killed in a gunfight with forces in south Kashmir’s Kulgam area on late Saturday.
Expressing grief over the killing of commander and his associates, the supreme commander of Al Badar Mujahideen, Bakhat Zameen, called an emergency meeting at the head office Al Badr and have appealed people to participate in the funeral prayers in absentia for the slain militants.
Addressing the meeting, Zameen stated that “Zeenat-ul-Islam is a role model for our youth. In his lifespan, from 2004 to 2019 he rendered immense contribution to the ongoing struggle. He would be an inspiration for generations to come,” Zameen in a statement issued here said. Operational commander, Al-Badr, Hamza Burhan said “These sacrifices won’t go waste and will definitely lead us to our destiny." Expressing his condolences with bereaved families, Burhan prayed for their eternal peace and prayed for the strength for bereaved families.