Al-Badr militant killed last week makes to JK Police's Sub-inspector list

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Khursheed Ahmad Malik, who was killed along with his associate from Al-Badr outfit, has figured in the shortlisted candidates for Sub-Inspector post (Executive Wing), the results of which were declared by Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday.
Khursheed, a B. Tech pass out, had appeared along with hundreds of other aspirants for the Sub-Inspector on June 24.
He was killed ten days ago while fighting a joint team of army, police and SOG at Drusoo, Sopore.
Khursheed along with his associate Reyaz Ahmad Dar were killed in the gunfight which also saw the killing of an army man while two other government forces personnel were injured on August 3.
Khursheed (26), son of Ghulam Nabi Malik, a resident of Nikas, Arabal Pulwama completed his B.Tech last year through SMED College in Katra district of Jammu region, his family told said.
Khursheed had also qualified GATE exam.
The family said Khursheed was a brilliant student and had secured 416 out of 500 in matriculation exams and 602 out of 750 (medical with maths) in 12th standard.
"He was pious and used to offer five times prayers a day."
“Khursheed left home on July 31 and told them that he has to submit a form for KAS. We later came to know that he has successfully submitted the KAS form online. However, since then he did not return and his phone too was switched off.” (GNS)