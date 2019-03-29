Al-Badr militant arrested: Police

March 29, 2019 | Shafat Mir

Bijbehara (Anantnag): Police on Thursday evening claimed to have arrested an active militant from Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s district Anantnag.

Police official said that he was identified as Rameez Ahmad Dar of Kulgam district who was apprehended in a joint operation by Police, Army and CRPF. Police also claimed to have recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.

Rameez was active from last one and a half year in south Kashmir region. They informed that initially with Hizbul Mujahideen outfit but he had recently joined the Al-Badr militant group. He was involved in many militancy cases, added the official.

