Al Badr claims responsibility of Anantnag attack

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 31:
Militant outfit Al Badr Mujahideen has claimed responsibility of Anantnag attack on Thursday. A spokesperson of the outfit Aatif Hijazi in a statement claimed the responsibility for the attack. The statement said, “The attack on MLA’s CRPF security was carried out by lobbing Under Barrel Launcher (UBL) grenade at Sheerbag in south Kashmir’s Anantnag.”
The spokesperson said the attack left three personnel critically injured on the spot when initial reports came.
Meanwhile, the spokesperson said the outfit chief Hamzah Burhan has appealed people to remain away from “political puppets as well as security persons because they are our main target”. GNS