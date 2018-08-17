About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Al-Badhar claims responsibility of grenade attack in Pulwama

Published at August 17, 2018 02:56 AM 0Comment(s)375views


Pulwama, Aug 16:

Al-Badhar Mujhadeen while claiming the responsibility of grenade attack on Police Station Pulwama said that a couple of government forces personnel sustained injuries in the attack.
In an e-mailed statement to news agency, Divisional Commander of the outfit for South Kashmir, Hamzah Burhan said that they lobbed grenade at police station Pulwama that resulted in the injuries of many forces personnel.
Pertinently, on Wednesday evening, a grenade exploded with a big bang near police station Pulwama. However, police said that no one was injured in the explosion.

 

