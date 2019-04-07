Aks-e-Khayabani, Photowalk conducted by Kashmirscape in Srinagar.

April 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Team KashmirScape, a photography group, organized a photo walk titled as "Aks-e-Khayabani (street photography) at revered shrine Dargah Hazratbal, Srinagar in collaboration with Parashoot Films, where the participants from all around the valley participated in the event.

In a statement, Team KashmirScape said the aim of the event was to provide a chance to the beginners as well as professionals to present themselves in the world of Photography.

"Despite the uncertain political environment the photo walk was being in limelight in the presence of all its members and also saw the international tourist participation," said the statement.



According to the participants of the Photowalk, it was a learning process for everyone who wants to be a good photographer.

Baba Sualeha, a Ph. D scholar, who participated in the event said, “I have always thrived for learning photography, Kashmirscape has always boosted the moral of amateurs and beginners like me”.

Waseem Dar, an undergrad student of journalism came all along from South Kashmir's Anantnag district and took part in the event. He said, “I have been in many photo walks around the country, but this event was totally different where participants were given appreciation certificates”. He further added, “All the knowledge by the reputed photographers was for free as they would seek different questions from the participants”.

Photo talk session was conducted after the participants presented their best pictures of the Photowalk which was further analyzed and bisected by the group members collectively.

Mir Yasir who is one of the founder members of the team said, “The motive of this event is that we have a vision of creating a mark for Kashmir based photographers on the international platforms."

“We often organize photo talk and discussion sessions where photographs of the participants are curated by the International photography artists via online discussions”, Sharafat Ali, another team member said. Team KashmirScape comprises of Mir Yasir, Adil Hussain, Xuhaib Maqbool, Sharafat Ali, Hakeem Majid, Mubashir Hassan and Ajaz Bhat, who are internationally renowned and published photographers