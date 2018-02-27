Akhtar nominated as PDP treasurer

PDP cancels membership of 3 party men
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Feb 26:
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), president Mehbooba Mufti Monday nominated Naeem Akhtar Andrabi as treasurer of the party.
A party spokesman said Akhtar would be the treasurer of the party.
He further said the party today cancelled the basic membership of three party men hailing from Tral Zone for their “anti-party” activities and “indiscipline”.
Those, whose memberships have been cancelled, include Manzoor Ahmad Khan vice President Zone, Mohammad Shafi Shah Organizer Zone Tral and Peer Nisar Ahmad of Dadsara Tral.
