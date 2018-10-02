Akhtar felicitated with Subba Rao medal

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar Oct 1:
Akhtar Rasool Mir, Assistant Professor in the Department of Earth Sciences, University of Kashmir, has been awarded Ketharaju Venkata Subbamma – Subba Rao Medal for the best contribution in the field of Geochemistry applied to mineral resources during last ten years i.e., 2008-2018 at the Annual General Body Meeting (AGM-2018) of the Indian Society of Applied Geochemists (ISAG), scheduled during 18-19 September, 2018 at Department of Geology, Bangalore University, Bangalore.
Akhtar has more than fifteen research papers in his credit published in reputed National and International Journals having cumulative impact factor of seventeen and around ninety citations. He has put his sincere efforts in earth science research since 2005 when he joined Department of Geology, Aligarh Muslim University for the Ph.D. programme under the supervision of Dr. Shabber H. Alvi, Professor, A.M.U. and Co-supervision of Dr. Balaram V., Emeritus Scientist, National Geophysical Research Institute, Hyderabad.