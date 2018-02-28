Akhtar crowned as ‘Power Man of the Year’

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Champion of Champion's Power Lifting was held at Sopore on February 25 at Dak Bungalow.
Akhtar Wani weighting 80 Kg was declare as Ist Golden Brands Powerful Man of the year 2018 after recording maximum weight from other three tough competitors.
Almost 100 above power lifters from District Baramulla and Kupwara took part in 10 categories comprising of 50 Kgs to 100 Kgs.
The competitors went through Bench Press, Dead Lift and Squats to show their maximum strength. During the Championship present Kashmir Wasim khan, former Mr. Kashmir, Umer Farooq were the guests while as Golden Brands Owner Asif Rashid was the Guest of honour.
Meanwhile Asif Rashid announced special prize LED and many other trophies from his firm for the winner of Ist Golden Brands Powerful man of the year 2018 as a taken of appreciation and encouragement.
The Champion of Champion's Competition was organized by All India Supplement Importer's Association like under the banner of Agies Golden Brands Supplement Provider.
It is a fresh beginning to revive the Power Lifting in Districts as it had become a forgotten tale in past. Due over whelming response from participants, the event culminated around 11:00 PM with the prize distribution ceremony.
