Akhtar, Alam walk out from R-Day function for being seated with junior officials

YawarHussainSrinagar, Jan 26:
Two Peoples Democratic Party leaders and MLCs NaeemAkhter and KhurshidAlam Saturday walked out from the Republic Day function in Srinagar to protest their seating with junior level government employees.
Talking to Rising Kashmir NaeemAkhter said the treatment meted out to an incumbent MLC stems out from Governor Satya Pal Malik’s statements to “discredit” and “dishonour” mainstream politicians of Kashmir.
He said the government officials have taken cue from Governor and are resorting to these actions.
“First getting into the venue was very difficult. I was made to walk around different seating arrangement sections,” the PDP leader said, adding he was later made to sit with a group of junior level officials.
“I believe that they are all respectable people. I as a person will love to sit with them. But owing to the protocol for my post, I thought it was not appropriate,” Akhtarsaid.
He said he made a quiet exit from the function as the institution he represents was “insulted”.
“I am the leader of the Upper House, which is the only democratic institution active in the State,” the PDP leader said.
He said he would not complain or go with a petition to the Governor on the issue.
“It is evident what happened. What is there to complain about when everyone knows what was done,” he said.
Talking to Rising Kashmir PDP MLC KhurshidAlam said he is going to lodge a breach of privilege motion against the treatment meted out to them.
“I will write to Governor and also lodge a breach of privilege in the Legislative Council,” Alam said.
He said he would “vigorously” pursue the motion to ensure that the responsible people are held accountable.
“I will ensure that the members of LC have not to go through such things in future,” added Alam.
Terming incumbent Governor’s tenure as “Viceroy Era”, the PDP MLC said they were first made to step out of their vehicles at the gate while the officers enjoyed entry right up to the seating arrangements.
“There was so much of mud and when we entered the ground, the officer responsible for protocol management was clueless about the protocol itself,” he said, adding it was Akhterwho reacted first and walked out in protest.
“I followed him (Akther). I even told Deputy Commissioner Srinagar that what they have done is disrespectful for the post we represent,” he said.
Alamsaid he felt that the divisional administration is clueless about protocol.
“People with whom we were made were all respectful. I am from them and they are from me. But our objection is to the insult of the post we represent,” Alam said.
Reacting to the development, AwamiIttehad Party (AIP) president Abdul Rasheed Sheikh said, “India can be the largest democracy but J&K is an exception. Keep it up.”
“Democracy at its best.NaeemAkhter and KhurshidAlam from state Legislative Council, the first pillar of democracy humiliated,” Sheikh tweeted.