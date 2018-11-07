About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Akhoon seeks restoration of utility services in snow bound areas

Published at November 07, 2018 01:41 AM 0Comment(s)300views


Rising Kashmir News

  Jammu, Nov 06:

National Conference senior leader, Mohammed Sayeed Akhoon, on Wednesday expressed concern over the damages caused to orchards across the Kashmir Valley and difficulties being faced by the Kashmir bound passengers due to frequent closure of Highway because of landslides and incessant rains.

As per a statement, Akhoon met the Provincial President, Devender Singh Rana, here this afternoon and asked him to take up the issue with the administration for devising a contingency plan to provide all the assistance to the stranded passengers whenever highway gets closed.

Akhoon also expressed concern over utility services, especially power and drinking water supply getting erratic even in the event of minor snowfall.

“This needs to be looked into and advance arrangements made for providing respite to the people. He said most of the areas in the Valley like Telbal, Mulfaq, Batpura Pian, Batpura Bala faced erratic drinking water supply and power failure. The services are needed to be restored on immediate basis,” he added.

Rana and Akhoon urged the government to have a preliminary survey conducted to assess the damages due to rains and snowfall across the state so that adequate assistance is provided to the farmers and orchardists.

They also expressed solidarity with the family in Rajouri which lost a young child due to landslide.

 

 

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top