Akber finishes 4th in Pune Cycle Race

July 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

International cyclist of Kashmir Mohammad Akber Khan shone in the professional cycling race Pune Bharamati cycle race on Saturday.

In the 122 kilometer race that was held in two stages around 140 top riders from all over country participated. Akber bagged positions in both the stages.

In the first stage of 25 kilometers, Akber Khan finished fourth while in second stage that of 84-kilometer distance, he bagged fifth place.

In the race Akbar was sponsored by Fortune Resort Heevan resort. Akber was awarded with cash prize of Rs 25,000.

Director Fortune Resort Heevan Asif Burza has hailed Akber Khan for making whole State proud and said that he is hopeful of similar performances from Khan in coming events.