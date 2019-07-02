Akbar wins MTB Kashmir race

July 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Valley’s one of the top cyclists Akbar Khan won Mountain Bike (MTB) Kashmir 2019 on Sunday.

Parviaz Ahmad and Mohammad Rafiq finished second and third respectively.

Former MLA Ganderbal Ishfaq Jabbbar flagged off 40 kilometer off-road race at Madr -e- Meharban Ground Ganderbal which culminated at Mamar in Sonmarg.

Fifty mountain bikers from the State and few others from outside the state participated in the race the trail of which passed through majestic mountains.

One of the organisers of MTB Kashmir Sheen Amin said he didn’t expect such an overwhelming response to the championship.

“Everyone has been helpful, especially tourism department and police. It was a success and we are being encouraged to organize more such races,” Amin added.