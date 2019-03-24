Akbar seeks people’s support

March 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Saturday sought peoples support in the forthcoming LS polls to protect state’s integrity and identity from the machinations of RSS-BJP and their cronies in Kashmir.

Addressing a massive one day party convention at TRC ground Kupwara, party’s parliamentary candidate for Baramulla Muhammad Akbar Lone said, “The PDP’s hobnobbing with BJP saw a steep increase in the plight of people. The prestigious institutions of the state were fiddled with. People will look-back at BJP-PDP’s rule for the miseries it unleashed on people in terms of mass civilian killings, blinding, maiming young and old. PDP has left bruises on people, families, young and old that will take years to heal,” he said.

Lone said that NC has been raising issues of people in every forum. “I will pitch for India Pakistan dialogue. So far the catch words of “Kashmiriyat, Jamhooriyat, and Insaaniyat’ didn’t see any implementation on ground. Mere parroting these words is not sufficient,” he said.