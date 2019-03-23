Akbar files nomination papers from Baramulla LS constituency

March 23, 2019 |

National Conference (NC) north zone president and former speaker, Legislative Assembly, Muhammad Akbar Lone on Friday filed his nomination papers from Baramulla parliamentary constituency, party spokespersons said.

Lone was accompanied by senior leaders Nasir Aslam Wani, Choudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Javaid Dar, Dr Sajjad Uri, Ghulam Hassan Rahi, Advocate Neelofar Masood, Kwaja Yaqoob Wani, Mir Ghulam Rasool Naz and Salam-Ud-Din Bajad.

Speaking to media after filing his nomination papers, Lone said that once elected to parliament, he would impress for India Pakistan bonhomie and rapprochement. “I will pitch for India Pakistan dialogue. So far the catch words of “Kashmiriyat, Jamhooriyat, and Insaaniyat’ didn’t see any implementation on ground. Mere parroting these words is not sufficient,” he said

Former speaker said that the restoration of the special position to the state will go a long way in cleaning the cobwebs of mistrust between New Delhi and Srinagar.

“There are other issues in our state but the biggest of them is unemployment. It calls for an immediate attention and a joint effort by the central and the state government. Whosoever comes to power in the centre has to address all the issues of state that fret common people here but no change on the ground could be felt unless both the central and the state government work in liaison with each other,” he said.

While saying that there is no substitute to National Conference in the state, he said, “Parties that are mushrooming every now, are here to implement the agenda of those forces as are inimical to the interests and integrity of the state of Jammu and Kashmir. We as the oldest dispensation of the state owe a sense of responsibility to all. We will continue to work for all sections of our state. Our idea of development is inclusive.”