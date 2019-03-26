Akbar dares BJP, RSS to file FIR against him

March 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A day after the state unit of BJP filed an application before State’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) seeking disqualification of National Conference leader Mohammed Akbar Lone, the NC leader Monday dared BJP and RSS to file an FIR against him for chanting pro-Pakistan slogans.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of an election rally at Tangmarg, Lone said, “I would defend Article 370 and article 35-A in Parliament. NC stands for resolution of Kashmir issue and we will strive hard for its resolution”.

He challenged the BJP and RSS to register an FIR against him for chanting pro-Pakistan slogans during his rally in north Kashmir.