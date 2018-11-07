AJKROA, AJKPA demand suspension of FIR against Karhama magistrate

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Nov 6:
Scores of revenue officers Tuesday staged protest at Press Enclave against the Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Karhama Tangmarg for lodging FIR against the magistrate and his staff.
Officers were protesting under the banner of All J&K Revenue Officers Association (AJKROA) and All J&K Patwar Association (AJKPA). The protesters demanded that no official from police and other department should interfere during their encroachment drive.
All J&K Revenue Officers Association, Gh Ahmad Khan said Magistrate Karhama was performing anti-encroachment drive in the area. “The drive went peacefully off and no untoward incident was witnessed during the drive,” Khan said.
“Few families in the area alleged that one lady died during anti-encroachment drive which is false allegation. Irony is that concerned SHO has lodged a FIR against Karhama magistrate and his entire staff,” he said.
“Line needs to be drawn and it is the time the interference of police in revenue matters needs to be stopped once for all,” he said. “We observed strike on Monday against false FIR and we are demanding removal of FIR against our revenue staff,” Khan said.
Khan said they have met Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan and he assured FIR will be taken back against the Karhama magistrate and his staff.
Fayaz Ahmad, Divisional President Kashmir, AJKPA condemned the lodging of FIR without any inquiry & reflected it a move to interfere in the matters of Revenue Department.
He said joint delegation of Revenue offers Kashmir met Divisional Commissioner led by Sheikh Tariq, Sajad Siddiq and Fayaz Ahamad.
“These incidents will not be tolerated in future, if these things will continue will go for continuous strike,” Ahmad said.
irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com