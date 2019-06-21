Ajit Kumar reviews preparation of Ramban Water Security Plan

June 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News



Commissioner Secretary, PHE, I&FC, Ajit Kumar Sahu, Thursday convened a meeting of district administration Ramban and engineers of the PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control departments to discuss the Water Security Plan being prepared for the district by Public Health Engineering (PHE) Ramban.

The official spokesperson said the Deputy Commissioner Ramban Showkat Aijaz Bhat, ADDC Nawab Din, ADC Dr. Basharat Hussain, S.E PHE, XEN PHE , CEO, DFOs and other officer attended the meeting.

Sahu directed the SE, PHE, Doda Ramban to prepare comprehensive a water security plan envisages 100% coverage with regard to the availability of drinking water to all habitants of Ramban district through pipeline water supply. He directed them to propose concrete measures for quality distribution, operation and maintenance of water schemes in plan.

He directed the XEN, PHE Ramban to submit detail of registered connections, demand of connections besides ensuring regularisation of both domestic and commercial unauthorized connections.

Commissioner Secretary asked the engineers to identify new source of water including surface water, new tube wells, new Dug wells and others to meet out future requirements of district.

Sahu stressed upon the ACD, DFOs and engineers of irrigation and flood control to prepare a vision document for implementing rainwater harvesting scheme to rejuvenation of water bodies, ponds and ground water recharging.

He directed the officers to submit their respective plans including water conservation plan, irrigation plan and plan for protection from floods.

DDC Ramban raised various issues including new water tankers, construction of filtration plants and effective distribution of water supply during the meeting.

Commissioner Secretary directed the officers of PHE department to submit the Water Security Plan with the approval of DDC Ramban within week’s time.

He also directed the concerned officers to intensify inspections in their respective divisions so to strengthen work culture at the grass root level to increase their visibility on the ground and take proactive initiatives to achieve set goals for providing clean drinking water and Irrigation facilities to the people.