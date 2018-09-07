About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Ajit Doval's statement shows arrogance of power: Mirwaiz

September 07, 2018


Ajit Doval

Yawar Hussain

Srinagar
Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Friday said that the statement of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on J&K's separate constitution being an aberration shows the arrogance of power.
 
Addressing people at the historic Jamia Masjid here, Mirwaiz said,"The statement of India's NSA challenging every law &constitutional provisions enshrined in Indian constitution, till the matter of J&K was to be decided by its people through referendum, by calling them aberrations that had to be done away with, shows arrogance and a complete disregard for historical facts and ground realities about J&K."
 
He said, "J&K's disputed status and the will of its people are being held by forcible control through military power. " 
