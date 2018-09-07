Ajit Doval's statement shows arrogance of power: Mirwaiz

Get - On the Play Store.
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti Friday nominated Haseeb Drabu and Altaf Bukhari as members of party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC). Taking to micro-blogging sitetwitter, PDP wrote: Party President @mehboobamufti today nominated Senior Leade...More
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government on Friday asked renowned economist Atif R. Mian, who belongs to the persecuted and minority Muslim sect Ahmadi, to step down from the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) following mounting pressure from religio-political parties agai...More
The Pakistani government and the military are willing to hold talks with India for regional peace, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday. In an interview to BBC Urdu, the minister said that while Pakistan is willing to hold talks, the present government has not ...More
Two suspected militants hailing from Jammu Kashmir have been arrested from here, police said on Friday. The suspects were arrested from the Red Fort area on Thursday night, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, P.S. Kushwah said. Kushwah said the arrested were suspect...More
Centre's special representative for dialogue in Jammu Kashmir Dineshwar Sharma Friday called on Governor Satya Pal Malik here and briefed him about his discussions across the cross-section of the society in the state.Sharma met the governor at the Raj Bhavan here today, a Ra...More
Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Friday said that the statement of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on J&K's separate constitution being an aberration shows the arrogance of power. Addressing people at the historic Jamia Masjid here, Mirwaiz said,"The...More
Dilbag Singh took over as the new Director General of Jammu Kashmir Police Friday after his predecessor S P Vaid, caught in a verbal duel with the new state administration, was shunted out and posted as Transport Commissioner Thursday night. Singh, a 1987-batch IPS officer f...More
Governor Satya Pal Malik recalled the notable contributions of Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah, former Chief Minister of J&K, on his death anniversary. In a message, Governor referred to the crucial land reforms pioneered by Sheikh Abdullah, which had laid the foundations of eq...More
The indefinite hunger strike called by the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) teachers entered the fifthday on Friday.The teachers are demanding the implementation of 7thpay commission in their favour. The SSA teachers’ hunger strike started on 3rd September. On Thursday seve...More
Five suspected drug peddlers were arrested and intoxicants seized from their possession in separate searches in this region of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Friday.A police party intercepted two persons in the Supwal area in Samba district Thursday night and seized around 1...More
Government forceson Fridaymorning detected a live hand grenade inside a nallahnear Dachigam National Park in outskirts of Srinagar city. Official sources said the grenade was detected by paramilitary CRPF inside the nallahand Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was immediately summon...More
Jammu and Kashmir police Friday said that the body of nine-year-old Boniyar rape-and-murder victim will be exhumed and a fresh postmortem will be conducted to clarify certain medico-legal aspects. A top police official at Baramulla said that the dead body of Boniyar vic...More
Former Chief Minister of Jammu Kashmir and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has said that "politics is not bad but politicians can be bad". Speaking at an event in Delhi on Thursday, he further said that since Independence, each election has divided India instea...More
National Conference vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah Friday questioned the changing of former Director General of Police Shesh Paul Vaid, asserting that there was no hurry to replace him. "Changing the DG is the prerogative of the administration but why...More
