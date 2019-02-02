Ajas remembers 1992 civilian killings, observes shutdown

27 years on, justice eludes victim families, demand investigation
MT RasoolAjas (Bandipora):
Justice continues to elude families of five persons who were shot dead allegedly by Border Security Forces (BSF) personnel before 25 years on February 1, 1992 in Ajas Thesil of Bandipora.
Remembering the victims of killings, people in Ajass on Wednesday observed the complete shutdown to demand justices to the families of deceased.
People were seeking investigation in the firing incident so that justice can be done to the victim families. The people on Wednesday observed shutdown, closed all the business establishments a mark of protest to remember what they called the victims of 'Ajas massacre' in which five people were dragged by hair and fired to death in front of villagers and inmates during a crackdown by troopers of BSF.
Around five innocent unarmed people were put death more than 10 were injured and dozens were tortured when BSF dragged people from houses and gathered them on the lawns of Jamia Masjid where a BSF officer took out his pistol and hit five-people on hit person on the head who died informant of their inmates.
“After killing five persons, people raised the hue and cry tried to overcome barmy BSF personnel but they faced bullets and torture instead” Muhammad Subhan then a witness told Rising Kashmir.
Witness told Rising Kashmir that on that fateful day everything was normal when we wake up early in the morning, however as morning passes BSF trooper arrived in the village asked all the elders and youth to come out of the homes and assemble in the lawns of Masjid.
“Most of the people resists the BSF call, When people of the locality refused to come out for an identification parade and raised the slogans, the forces turned hostile and dragged people out of their house” people Said.
They said "BSF men dragged us from our houses and draw together all the villagers especially youth in the lawns of Jamia Masjid”
“As troopers failed to get the results after crackdown they start torturing youth as few people tried to raise the voice BSF officer silenced them with the bullets" locals told Rising Kashmir.
Five people were fired to death including Abdul Rashid Ganie(Driver), Muhammad Maqbool(Student), Abdul Rahim Rather(laborer), Muhammad Sultan Lone(Laborer) and Wali-Ul-Rehman Khan and employee. All the five-people were killed on the spot while other six including two women were seriously included which include Muhammad Shaban Bhat, Habeebullah Hajam, Abdul Ahad Rather, Ghulam Nabi Further, Sayeda Begum and Zoona Begum, Over two dozen youth were tortured during the crackdown, a witness said.