Ajas Bandipora shuts to remember the civilian killings of 1992

M T RasoolBandipora
A shutdown is being observed in Ajas area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district to mark the death anniversary of five civilians who were allegedly killed by government forces during crackdown on 1st February 1992.
All shops and other business establishments remained Closed in the whole Area, while as very thin traffic was witnessed on roads.
Five civilians who were killed on that day were Abdul Rasheed Ganie, Muhammad Maqbool Rather, Abdul Rahim Rather, Mohd Sultan Lone, and Wali Rehman Khan.
Locals said that Wali Rehman Khan was tortured to death and his body was taken away in a vehicle by the Border Security Forces personnel.
"His body was never handed over to his family. It has been 26 years since the gruesome incident took place but justice still eludes the victim families, " they said.