Aiwan-e-Sahafat members interact with Hassab Drabu

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The office bearers including president M Saleem Pandit, vice-president Shuja-ul-Haq secretary administration Asif Qureshi of Kashmir press club/Aiwan-e-Sahafat Saturday interacted with Jammu Kashmir Finance Minister Hassab Drabu in prelude to pre-budget discussions.
The officer bearers besides other issues demanded immediate handing over of the 9-HB Polo View building to the body so that the Press Club is made be functional at the earliest.
They also suggested operationalization of the Journalists’ Welfare Scheme for which the Government has earmarked a corpus fund of Rs 2 crore.
The Finance Minister Drabu agreed to help the journalist fraternity in their endeavour and get the needful done regarding handing over the identified building for the first press club in Srinagar.
The Minister also agreed to consider the National Pension Scheme for the working accredited journalists and health insurance scheme for them
0 Comment(s)