Airtel, Reliance, other telecom Cos owe Rs 10.39 crores to PDD

We’ll take action against defaulters after deadline of clearing bills ends on Jan 27: PDD CE
Junaid KathjuSrinagar, Jan 15:
The Airtel, Reliance and other telecommunication companies operating in the Valley are major power defaulters and owe Rs 10.39 crores to Power Development Department (PDD).
The defaulters include Airtel, Reliance Communications, Reliance Jio Infocomm, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and Vodafone.
The Power Development Department (PDD) on Monday published a list of its defaulters in local newspapers and threatened to disconnect electricity connection to the default telecom firms besides politicians, top businessmen and security installations.
The PDD has given two weeks’ time to the defaulters to clear their pending bills or their power supply would be disconnected.
Topping the list of defaulters in telecommunication is Bharti Airtel Limited. It owes Rs 3.42 crore to the PDD.
Airtel peerbagh-II owes Rs 17.73 lakh, Airtel tower khankah Bagh Rs 95.68 lakh, Airtel site Ahmadabad D.H Pora Rs 18 lakh, Airtel Authoora owe Rs 22.93 lakh, Airtel tower Nowgam, Sumbal owe Rs 27.70 lakh, Airtel tower Ganestan Rs 29.51 lakh, Airtel tower Trigam owe Rs 41.18 lakh, Airtel tower Shadipora owe Rs 42.34 lakh, Airtel tower Gadikhud Rs 11.63 lakh, Airtel tower Qazipora owe Rs 20 lakh and Airtel tower college road Putshee owe Rs 16 lakh to the PDD.
The Mukesh Ambani owned Reliance communications and Reliance Jio Infocomm limited have total outstanding power bill of Rs 3.40 crores.
Reliance jio, Ganie Mohalla, Humhama owe Rs 44.51 lakh to PDD, Reliance jio Infocomm Ltd, Khanan owe Rs 28.43 lakh, Reliance jio Humshalibugh Rs 12 lakh, Reliance jio tower Panzipora owe Rs 88.47 lakh, Reliance jio tower Mohallquil Bandipora owe Rs 26.86 lakh to the PDD.
Reliance tower Taing mohalla, Shopian owe Rs10.57 lakh to PDD, Reliance tower Lal Bazar owe Rs 14.13 lakh, Reliance tower Haknar owe Rs 10.21 lakh, Reliance tower Khadniyar, Baramulla owe Rs 19.90 lakh, Reliance communication Ltd tower Azad Gung Baramulla owe Rs 20 lakh, Reliance tower Ranjee owe Rs 22.50 lakh, Reliance communication Ltd chandpora, Bijbehara owe Rs 18.26 lakh, Reliance tower sultanpora owe Rs 14 lakh and Reliance tower Pattan owe Rs 10.64 lakh to PDD.
The state-owned BSNL has total outstanding of Rs 2.38 crore towards the power department.
BSNL tower medical college Karan Nagar owe Rs 25.93 lakh to PDD, BSNL Wangath Rs 10.21 lakh, BSNL (exchange Narbal) Rs 15.83 lakh , BSNL tower Soibugh owe Rs 10.60 lakh, BSNL tower Marhama owe Rs 25.64 lakh, BSNL site Shahgund Hajin owe Rs 39.97 lakh, BSNL site, BSNL Kupwara for customer care owe Rs 36.84 lakh and BSNL Kupwara for Inderbugh BTS owe Rs 73.29 lakh to the PDD.
The telecommunication company Vodafone owes Rs 49.39 lakh to the power department.
The Vodafone Lidroo has total outstanding of Rs10.50 lakh while Vodafone site at Hajin owes Rs 38.89 lakh to PDD.
Another telecommunication company Aircel, which has wound up its business in the Valley, owes Rs 38.72 lakh to the PDD.
Aircel zainakadal owe Rs 3.55 lakh, Aircel tower Kanjigund Bijbehara owe Rs 13.74 lakh while Aircel tower D.K Pora owe Rs 21. 43 lakh to PDD,
Similarly, the Tata telecom, which is no longer in service in the state, owes Rs 31.39 lakh to the PDD.
Tata telecom tower upper Buchwara owes Rs 11.41 lakh while M/S TT Info service Ltd (Tata Indicom) Tarzoo sopore owe Rs 19.98 lakh to the power department.
PDD chief Engineer Hashmat Qazi said even though telecommunication companies have appeared in the defaulters list but they always cleared their dues before any action is taken against them.
On companies like Aircel and Tata Indicom, who are no longer in service in the Valley, he said “their outstanding balance will be cleared by the companies who have overtaken them.”
“Both the companies have been bought. I don’t remember the name of the companies which have bought these two companies. The new companies, who have bought them, have to clear their outstanding bills,” Qazi said.
He, however, asserted that whosoever fails to pay the pending bills, their connection would be disconnected.
“The deadline of clearing the outstanding bills is January 27. If the defaulters fail to clear the bills till then, then you will see what action will be taken against the defaulters,” Qazi added.