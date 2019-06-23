Airtel Payments Bank launches ‘Atal Pension Yojana’

June 23, 2019 |

Airtel Payments Bank Saturday announced launch ofAtal Pension Yojana for its savings account customers. Airtel Payments Bank has become the first payments bank in the country to offer this Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) administered scheme.

An initiative by the Government of India, Atal Pension Yojana is primarily aimed at providing pension benefits and social security for workers in the unorganized sector. The scheme is available to account holders between the age of 18 to 40 and offers minimum guaranteed monthly pension of between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000 depending on the customer’s contribution which starts at as low as Rs 42 per month. In addition, , the spouse gets a monthly pension after the death of the subscriber and the nominee gets the corpus amount of upto Rs. 8.5 lakh in the event of the death of the subscriber and the spouse.

Airtel Payments Bank account holders can opt for Atal Pension Yojana through a quick, simple, secure and paperless process at 50,000 banking points across India. Going forward, Airtel Payments Bank aims to expand the availability of the scheme at 100,000 of its banking points.