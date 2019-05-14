About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Airtel partners with HDFC Life for insurance

 Bharti Airtel, one of the world’s leading integrated providers of telecommunication services, and HDFC Life Insurance, India’s largest non-bank promoted private life insurer have joined hands to leverage technology and the deep penetration of mobile services to build a financially secure India.
A company statement said, Airtel has launched a prepaid bundle that will come with in-built life insurance cover (term plan) from HDFC Life Insurance.
Airtel’s new Rs 249 prepaid bundle will come with Rs 4 lakhs life cover from HDFC Life along with 2GB data, unlimited calls to any network and 100 SMS/day. The recharge is valid for 28 days and policy cover till recharge is active. A customer needs to enrol for the insurance after first recharge through SMS, My Airtel App or Retailer. The insurance renews automatically for subsequent recharges.
Airtel’s new Rs 249 prepaid bundle is available to customers across India. As of December 31, 2018, Airtel’s mobile services customer base in India was approximately 284 million.

 

