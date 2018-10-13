Airtel launches #AirtelThanks with exclusive benefits

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar October 12, 2018:
Bharti Airtel Saturday launched #AirtelThanks offering customers with exclusive benefits.
A company statement said under #AirtelThanks, all Airtel customers who commit a monthly ARPU of Rs 100 and above (for mobile) will receive exciting additional benefits at no extra charge.
“These benefits will include access to premium digital content, great offers on smartphones and online shopping vouchers. The higher the monthly ARPU commitment, the more benefits a customer gets. #AirtelThanks customers will also get red carpet customer care for service and network related issues to add to their experience.”
It said all these benefits will be digitally delivered through MyAirtel App, Airtel TV, and Wynk Music, making the experience completely seamless. Customers will receive regular offer updates round the year under the newly created #AirtelThanks section on MyAirtel App and Airtel TV.
Airtel is partnering with the best of brands across product categories to enable #AirtelThanks. The digital program gives brands the ability to engage with a vast base of smartphone customers. By leveraging its deep customer insights, Airtel will work with partners to co-create custom made offerings for Airtel customers.