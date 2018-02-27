Airtel joins ‘Seamless Alliance’ to bring uninterrupted in-flight connectivity to customers

Rising Kashmir NewsNew Delhi:
Bharti Airtel Monday said that it has joined the ‘Seamless Alliance’– which will usher in a new era of open innovation for mobile operators and airlines by empowering mobile operators to extend their services into airline cabins.
In a statement, Airtel said member operators, including Airtel, will be able to continuously provide their customers - via satellite technology - the same high speed, low latency connectivity from ground, to air and back again.
The formation of ‘Seamless Alliance’ was announced today in Barcelona.
Other founding members include OneWeb, Airbus, Delta and Sprint. The global alliance – which aims to attract additional industry operators beyond the five founding members – will eliminate the immense costs and hurdles commonly associated with acquisition, installation, and operation of data access infrastructure by streamlining system integration and certification, providing open specifications for interoperability, increasing accessibility for passengers, and enabling simple and integrated billing.
Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel said: “We are delighted to be a founding member of this innovative technology platform to bring seamless connectivity to customers in the true sense. Over 370 million mobile customers across Airtel’s global network will be able to enjoy uninterrupted access to high speed data services even while they are in-flight. We look forward to collaborating with all partner members to ensure this platform goes LIVE at the earliest.”
Airtel is the third largest mobile operator in the world with operations in 16 countries across Asia and Africa.
