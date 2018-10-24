Airtel introduces combo recharge packs for prepaid customers in JK

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, October 23:
Airtel, India’s leading mobile operator, introduced a new range of simplified combo prepaid recharge packs that are aimed at adding convenience for its prepaid customers in Jammu & Kashmir.
Prepaid customers can now get data, talk time and validity together in the most popular and affordable denominations such as Rs 35, Rs 65, Rs 95, Rs 145 and Rs 245 to avail a wide range of recharge requirements.
The new packs have been designed on the basis of extensive research and feedback from customers, who highlighted the need for talk time, tariff and data built into one single pack instead of the need to do separate recharges.
Commenting on the announcement, Manu Sood, Hub CEO – Upper North, Bharti Airtel said, “We are constantly listening to our customers and are working towards improving their experience through exciting innovations and process re-engineering. These revolutionary prepaid packs are designed to truly simplify the customer experience and offer great value. All this will continue to be backed by world-class customer services on India’s best mobile network.”
For more details, customers may visit https://www.airtel.in/prepaid-recharge or choose to get recharge done from the nearest retail outlet or through the myAirtel app on their smartphones.
This new combo pack range will complement Airtel’s unlimited bundled recharge packs that offer unlimited calling, free national roaming, SMS and generous amounts of data benefits. The unlimited bundled packs offer great value and are designed for a complete smartphone experience on India’s fastest mobile network.
Recently, in an industry first move, Airtel launched affordable international roaming voice packs, ‘Foreign Pass’, for prepaid customers in India.